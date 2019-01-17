Glyphosate detected in drinking water in west Waterford.

Traces of the pesticide Glyphosate have been detected in the supply of drinking water in the Villierstown supply, Co. Waterford.

The ‘exceedances’ of the chemical were discovered in December, according to Irish Water, but there was no risk to public health.

Notwithstanding this, Irish Water, in partnership with the National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group (NPDWAG), is urging farmers and other pesticide users to follow the relevant guidelines when spraying.

Glyphosate is used mainly for controlling broad-based leaves, and is found in a number of weed killer formulas.

“Users of pesticides should make sure that they are aware of the best practise measures that should be followed to protect water quality,” said Dr. Aidan Moody, chair of NPDWAG.

“The continued engagement of all stakeholders, working in partnership, is needed to tackle this issue,” said Dr. Aidan Moody, chair of NPDWAG,” he added.

Further information on pesticide guidelines can be found on the Irish Water website.

Pesticide approval

Yesterday (January 16), the European Union Parliament voted to make the procedure for pesticide approval more transparent and accountable.

Parliament members decided that the public should be granted access to the studies used in the approval procedures, as well as the supporting data relevant to the application.

Under the new rules, applicants would be required to submit all regulatory studies to a public register, and will have to allow for a “comment period”, where additional data can be submitted.