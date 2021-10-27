Galway-based biotechnology company GlasPort Bio has won the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) award for Excellence in Energy Research and Innovation along with a €10,000 bursary.

GlasPort Bio has developed a “solution to allow greater use and reuse from perceived waste agricultural materials”.

Its GasAbate product is added to stored slurry to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase biogas production following anaerobic digestion.

Dr. Ruairi Friel, CEO of GlasPort Bio, said that winning at the SEAI’s Energy Awards will spur the team on as it is set to launch commercial beta testing of its product later this year.

‘Setting an example’

There were 26 finalists shortlisted for the 2021 SEAI Energy Awards with projects delivering combined energy savings of €41.5 million.

Advertisement

A total of 10 awards were presented to individuals, businesses, communities, and public sector organisations “in recognition of their commitment and dedication to sustainable energy and climate action”.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan said that the winners of this year’s awards are “setting an example for us all, with real-life solutions for a cleaner, more sustainable energy future”.

“Right across the country we are seeing a growing commitment to sustainability, from individuals, communities, businesses and public bodies,” the minister said.

“The Climate Action Plan, which will be published shortly, will set out how we can scale up our efforts across all sectors, so that we can face the climate challenge together.”

Download Our Free App