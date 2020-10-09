Glanbia resumes ‘call and collect’ service among co-ops

Glanbia Ireland’s agribusiness branches are reverting to a “call and collect” service in light of the new restrictions this week, the company has confirmed.

The move was prompted by the introduction of Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions countrywide due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

Customers will not be able to enter the shop area for this period, Glanbia has confirmed, in a move that mirrors the company’s stance during the first lockdown earlier this year.

Sean Molloy, Glanbia Ireland’s chief agribusiness growth officer, said: “We are asking you to work with us as we revert to this operating model to help protect our important services for all our customers.”

As of last Wednesday, October 7, as ppart of ongoing efforts to contain Covid-19, customers are asked to place their orders from branches in advance by phone.

This call and collect measure is in relation to orders that would usually have been made in person by customers calling to the firm’s branches.

Customers are asked to use their usual ordering channels, either through Glanbia’s business managers over the phone; or placing orders online through Glanbia Connect.

Patience has been called for as current methods will require orders to be made in advance over the phone and picked up from the branch.

Phone your branch in advance;

Payment will be taken on account or processed over the phone;

Store staff will bring the goods to the car / trailer or a dedicated point in the store yard’

Customers must wear a facemask, roll down window, confirm identity and order number;

Customers should stay in their vehicle until the staff have left the pick-up point area. According to Glanbia, the system will operate as follows:

“It is vitally important that everyone follows our procedures to allow us continue to provide essential products to our customers,” the company said.