Aurivo hits winning streak with ‘5-star’ performance in dairy

Aurivo Consumer Foods business is on a winning streak after collecting five prestigious awards in the past month.

Listed among some of the biggest brands nationwide, Aurivo’s Connacht Gold brand was named number two in the Checkout Top 100 Brands, in the Butter / Spreadable Butter category for 2020.

With a move ‘back to butter’, its Connacht Gold butter brand continues to grow and retained this position for a second year running.

Aurivo Consumer Foods business once again won at the internationally recognised Great Taste Awards 2020, achieving star ratings for four of its products.

Growing on the success of previous years, the 2020 award winning products are the Connacht Gold Softer Butter, Connacht Gold Creamery Butter as well as its Organic For Us Whole Milk and Organic For Us Low Fat Milk which were all awarded Great Taste star ratings.

The awards acknowledge the best food and drink globally and Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

Commenting on the achievements Stephan Blewitt, general manager of dairy at Aurivo, said:

“We are hugely proud to have been recognised in so many awards in recent months.

“We are particularly proud to have been named number two in the Checkout Top 100 Brands butter and spreadable butter category for our Connacht Gold products.

Our farmers are passionate about what they do and, along with our dedicated quality team, we ensure best industry practices and the highest standards are maintained.

Aurivo Consumer Foods is one of the largest suppliers of fresh milk, cream and butter products in Ireland and its brands include Connacht Gold, Donegal Creameries, For Goodness Shakes and Organic for Us.