Mental-health charity, turn2me, is seeking participants for a rowing-inspired Halloween fundraiser – Row Your Demons – which takes place from October 25-31.

The charity has teamed up with St. Patrick’s Rowing Club in Ringsend, Rowing Ireland and Crew Class for this unique fundraiser, which simply requires participants to row for a total of 60 minutes over the course of seven days.

In return for 60 minutes of rowing, each participant will help turn2Me provide 60 minutes of counselling to someone in need.

You can take part on the water, at the gym, or at home if you have a rowing machine. Row for one hour straight or divide the task into shorter stints – different strokes for different folks!

PRO of St. Patrick’s Rowing Club, Eimear McCormack, said:

“Our club experienced first-hand the impact of mental health last year. We are supporting turn2me this year in remembrance of one of our team members and we believe it is important to reach out and talk about mental health and wellbeing.”

CEO of Rowing Ireland, Michelle Carpenter, said:

“Mental health is such a prevalent topic in each of our lives, and we’ve all experienced its effects in various different ways. I am committing to doing that hour on an indoor rowing machine.

“This is a great initiative which allows the community to support those around them through their passion for this sport.

“The Irish rowing community is one of support and dedication, and I am delighted that Row Your Demons will allow it to continue that level of support beyond the confines of the sport and extend it to those across this island that need it most.

“Rowing Ireland is proud to support the work that turn2me does each day.”

Advertisement

Commenting on Row Your Demons, turn2me founders, Oisin and Diarmuid Scollard, said:

“This is a positive way to highlight mental health and wellbeing because when you row, you block out distractions and you focus.

“It’s easy to get involved and every euro donated ensures that turn2me’s mental health supports are literally at your fingertips through our mobile-friendly online platform.”

Sign up now

For more information and to register for Row Your Demons, click here.

Participation is easy – book your seat via eventbrite or set up a donation page on iDonate.ie.

Each seat costs €50, which will pay forward for one hour of counselling for someone vulnerable in Ireland. Ask friends and family to sponsor you or get them to join in and complete the task too.

Online mental health service – ‘turn2me’

turn2me offers peer-support services to adults and young people aged 12 and over, and one-to-one counselling to adults on an online platform that is purpose-built, confidential and secure.

offers peer-support services to adults and young people aged 12 and over, and one-to-one counselling to adults on an online platform that is purpose-built, confidential and secure. turn2me ’s clinical team has scheduled a series of Row Your Demons peer groups during the event.

’s clinical team has scheduled a series of peer groups during the event. The groups are confidential and anonymous and open to anyone who wants to find out more about mental health and wellbeing.

You have to register as a user with turn2me to participate in the peer group.

to participate in the peer group. There are separate peer groups for adults and young people aged 12 and over. In the coming weeks, a number of talks and discussions on mental health and wellbeing for Rowing Ireland clubs will also take place.

Download Our Free App