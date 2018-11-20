GDT takes hit for 7th consecutive auction

The latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has taken yet another hefty blow at its most recent auction – event 224 – which concluded with the GDT Price Index down 3.5%.

This marks the seventh consecutive fall in index for the milk price indicator.

Lasting two hours and four minutes, 170 bidders participated across 15 rounds with a total of 143 emerging with winning bids.

A total of 42,966MT of product were sold at today’s auction.

Advertisement AMF index down 9.4%, average price US$4,577/MT;

Butter index down 9.6%, average price US$3,637/MT;

BMP not offered;

Ched index up 0.2%, average price US$3,252/MT;

LAC index up 1.1%, average price US$920/MT;

RenCas index down 4.5%, average price US$5,067/MT;

SMP index down 1.6%, average price US$1,965/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index down 1.8%, average price US$2,599/MT. Key Results:

Butter was the most dramatic mover on the day, taking a substantial 9.6% hit in index, while Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF) also dropped by a hefty 9.4%.

Rennet Casein also saw a decrease of 4.5% in index.

The only products on the day to see some increase were cheddar (Ched) and lactose (LAC), which rose marginally by 0.2% and 1.1% respectively.

Butter Milk Powder (BMP) was not offered at today’s event, while Sweet Whey Powder’s (SWP’s) index was once again not available.