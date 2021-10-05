After three consecutive increases, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has gone unchanged after the latest auction event today (Tuesday, October 5).

Today’s tender – event 293 – concluded with no change to the index, after 126 winning bidders from 179 participating bidders; and 16 bidding rounds.

The event lasted two hours and 33 minutes. Overall, the total quantity of product sold was 28,667MT, with an average price of $3,977/MT.

Looking at individual products, the most notable result was an increase of 9.7% for Butter milk powder (BMP), reaching a price of $3,688/MT.

Most other products saw more marginal increases.

Data source: GDT

Anhydrous milk fat (AMF), butter and lactose all saw increases of 0.4% (to $5,984/MT, $4,878/MT and $1,188/MT respectively).

Cheddar increased by 0.7% to $4,297/MT, while skim milk powder (SMP) increased by 0.5% to $3,315/MT.

The only decrease was for whole milk powder (WMP), which dropped by 0.4% to $3,749/MT. Sweet whey powder was not available.

The key results are summarised below.

AMF index up 0.4%, average price $5,984/MT;

Butter index up 0.4%, average price $4,878/MT;

BMP index up 9.7%, average price $3,688;

Ched index up 0.7%, average price $4,297/MT;

LAC index up 0.4%, average price $1,188/MT;

SMP index up 0.5%, average price $3,315/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index down 0.4%, average price $3,749.

The latest index figure is 1,229, unchanged from the previous event on September 21.

