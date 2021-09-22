The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has recorded a third consecutive lift in index in its latest auction this week.

The most recent tender – event 292 – concluded yesterday (Tuesday, September 21) with the GDT Price Index up 1%.

Lasting three hours and seven minutes, yesterday’s event saw 175 participating bidders take part across 14 bidding rounds, with 112 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 24,476MT of product was sold on the day.

Key results:

AMF index unchanged, average price US$5,962/MT;

Butter index down 1.9%, average price US$4,857/MT;

BMP not offered;

Ched index down 1.2%, average price US$4,274/MT;

LAC index up 1.3%, average price US$1,183/MT;

SMP index up 0.9%, average price US$3,302/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index up 2.2%, average price US$3,777/MT.

In what was a reasonably steady affair overall, whole milk powder (WMP) saw the most dramatic move on the day, lifting by 2.2% in index. Lactose and skim milk powder (SMP) also saw increases in index on the day, rising by 1.3% and 0.9% respectively.

On the flip side, the butter index saw a decrease of 1.9% in index, with cheddar also witnessing a slide in index, down 1.2%. There was no chance in index for anhydrous milk fat (AMF). Source: Global Dairy Trade

Butter milk powder (BMP) was not offered on the day, while once again sweet whey powder (SWP) was not available.

The latest index figure of 1,229 is up 12 digits on the last outing of 1,217. Further details on the GDT’s events results can be found on the platform’s website here. Source: Global Dairy Trade

