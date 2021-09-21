The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has today (Tuesday, September 21) officially announced an investment of €10 million in a pilot Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme.

The programme is aimed at putting soil carbon, soil health and fertility at the centre of our future agricultural model.

Minister McConalogue said: “Our farmers know that a healthy soil is the bedrock for all farming, be it livestock, tillage or horticulture.

“A healthy soil equals a healthy crop and grass, and this equals healthy livestock.

“Having knowledge about soils on our farms and using the knowledge to drive soil health will improve both the economic and environmental sustainability of farms,” the minister added.

Baseline information on soil carbon

Minister McConalogue added that the programme would provide national baseline information on soils across Irish farms.

He said: “As well as the soil fertility and soil pathogen assessment, the programme will measure baseline soil carbon levels which will guide future actions to support carbon farming.

“It will also provide the basis for the next generation of soil-specific nutrient management advice and underpin targeted fertiliser and organic manure applications across all farming systems in Ireland.

The DAFM said that soils will play an important role in meeting our water, air, climate and biodiversity targets of both the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and Green Deal.

The programme is expected to provide farmers with critical information to make farm management decisions, from improving nutrient use efficiency to soil carbon levels in soils.

Advisors will be trained on soil sampling

Advisors will be up-skilled to assist farmers in translating the results of the programme into practical guidance for farmers.

Minister McConalogue continued: “Soil health and nutrient management are high on my department’s priorities and feature strongly in commitments of the Programme for Government, therefore this pilot programme is an important first step in delivering on these.”

Minister Pippa Hackett, who has responsibility for land use and biodiversity also stated: “Our soil is so much more than just a growing medium for a crop – be that grass, cereals or horticulture.

“Healthy soil is alive with biodiversity, which supports much of our wider ecosystem, and it can also sequester and store carbon. However, soil in Ireland is currently a net emitter of carbon; we need to reverse that, and this programme will help us to do that.

“It will give farmers critical information about their own soil, which will enable them to make more targeted land management decisions,” she added.

Minister Martin Heydon who has responsibility for research and development said that today’s announcement of invesment follows a €2 million investment in a national soil carbon observatory.

How will it benefit farmers?

According to DAFM, the incentive for the farmer is to receive comprehensive soil analysis reports with next generation data which, along with advisory support, will be used as a soil management tool on the farm.

The farmer does not receive a monetary payment, however the soil sampling programme, at field scale, will provide the basis for soil-specific nutrient management advice and underpin targeted fertiliser and organic manure applications, according to the department.

Understanding the link between animal health and soil health, especially with the focus on soil pathogen assessment, also provides farmers with the information to adapt strategies to minimise anti-microbial resistance (AMR).

The programme will be open for applicants on Monday, September 27, with soil sampling beginning in October, 2021.

