A “sliding scale” system of payments depending on the extensive or intensive nature of one’s farm has been called for as part of the eco scheme section of Ireland’s next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has voiced the concept.

Putting forward its submission for the consultation of Ireland’s next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan, the ICSA outlined its views that eco-schemes to be focused on less intensive farmers and no prioritisation for derogation farmers.

Speaking to Agriland on the topic, ICSA general secretary Eddie Punch said:

“We think that the eco scheme should be easy to get for more extensive farmers. We’re even proposing that there be a slightly higher payment for more extensive farmers under eco schemes.

“In theory the eco scheme is a flat payment per hectare – but what that really means is it’s not linked to history and it’s not linked to entitlements. It doesn’t mean that you couldn’t have a sliding scale which would be equal for everybody according to some metric that’s available to everybody.

“The metric that we’re saying should be available to everybody is that the most intensive farmers – derogation farmers – would get the least out of the eco scheme, and then [most extensive get most],” Punch explained.

Advertisement

However, the ICSA general secretary stressed that there should also be a minimum stocking rate – “because it’s not right that we give this money to people who have no stock”.

“We’re suggesting that that minimum stocking rate would be at least the ANC [Areas of Natural Constraint] minimum stocking rate, but for the non-disadvantaged areas it would be higher, maybe double that.

On another critical point, Punch said that no equine animals should be allowed to be used, adding that it should be only a cattle an sheep stocking rate.

“Some livestock is always part of looking after ground, in terms of looking after the soil, avoiding soil erosion, putting nutrients back into the ground.

“And of course we’re all about the active farmer as well,” he said.

Download Our Free App