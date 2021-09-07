The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has recorded a strong second lift in index, marking back-to-back increases in its latest auction, following on from eight consecutive index falls.

The most recent tender – event 291 – concluded today (Tuesday, September 7) with the GDT Price Index up 4%.

Lasting two hours and 21 minutes, today’s event saw 187 participating bidders take part across 16 bidding rounds, with 114 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 25,093MT of product was sold on the day.

Key results:

AMF index up 3.1%, average price US$5,970/MT;

Butter index up 3.7%, average price US$4,948/MT;

BMP index up 3.0%, average price US$3,287/MT;

Ched index up 3.6%, average price US$4,328/MT;

LAC index up 6.4%, average price US$1,167/MT;

SMP index up 7.3%, average price US$3,274/MT;

SWP not offered;

WMP index up 3.3%, average price US$3,691/MT.

In what was a strong performance across the board for all products offered on the day, skim milk powder (SMP) saw the largest increase in index, rising by 7.3%, with lactose just behind, lifting by 6.4%.

Butter and cheese also saw index increases of 3.7% and 3.6% respectively, with whole milk powder (WMP) and anhydrous milk fat (AMF) on the up as well, by 3.3% and 3.1% in index respectively.

Finally, butter milk powder (BMP) lifted by a round 3%. Source: Global Dairy Trade

Sweet whey powder (SWP) was once again not available.

The latest index figure of 1,217 is up some 47digits on the last outing of 1,170. Further details on the GDT’s events results can be found on the platform’s website here. Source: Global Dairy Trade

