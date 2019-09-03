GDT index slide continues following latest auction

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) Price Index has seen another slight decrease following its latest auction, which was held today, Tuesday, September 3.

Today’s tender – Event 243 – concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 0.4%, with an average price of US$3,202.

Lasting three minutes short of the two-hour mark, the event saw 197 bidders participate across 13 rounds, with 153 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 39,589MT of product was sold on the day.

Advertisement AMF index down 1.5%, average price US$4,988/MT;

Butter index unchanged, average price US$4,029/MT;

BMP index up 3.4%, average price US$2,476/MT;

Ched index down 0.8%, average price US$3,827/MT;

LAC index down 0.9%, average price US$729/MT;

RenCas index up 4.6%, average price US$6,632/MT;

SMP index up 0.7%, average price US$2,500/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index down 0.8%, average price US$3,076/MT. Key Results:

Both butter and rennet casein recorded strong performances today, with index increases of 3.4% and 4.6% respectives, proving to be the most dramatic movements in index at the tender.

Skimmed milk powder (SMP) also recorded a slight rise of 0.7%.

All other products recorded relatively minor falls in index, except butter, which held steady, unchanged, and sweet whey powder (SWP) which, once again, was not available at today’s event.

Today’s sale marks the third consecutive decrease in price index since the last rise on July 16.