Current beef impasse ‘will not improve anyone’s situation’

A continuation of the current situation at Irish beef processing facilities “will not improve the position of anyone involved in the beef sector”.

This is according to the Fianna Fáil spokesperson for agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, who has today, Tuesday, September 3, called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, to “immediately reconvene talks to address the continuing beef crisis”.

He continued: “It is vital that Minister Creed now reconvenes talks to address the continuing crisis in the beef sector.

I welcome the meeting that took place last night to appoint spokespersons to represent protesting farmers in any reconvened talks.

“The continuing impasse is adding to the crisis in the beef sector and it is only through talks that progress on key issues can be made.”

McConalogue noted that “the inclusion of retailer representatives is ‘essential’ if talks on the beef sector are to reconvene”.

New talks must comprehensively address issues such as the 30-month rule, four-movement rule and the 70-day residency requirement.

“An outcome of reconvened talks should also include a commitment from the minister to seek additional market disturbance funding from the European Commission to address losses experienced by farmers in recent months.”

Concluding, McConalogue said: “The minister needs to show leadership and bring all stakeholders through this crisis to an agreeable solution.”