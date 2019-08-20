GDT index sees slight fall after latest auction
The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) Price Index has fallen slightly in its latest auction, which was held today, Tuesday, August 20.
Today’s tender – Event 242 – concluded with the GDT Price Index falling marginally by 0.2%, with an average price of $3,255.
Lasting one hour and 54 minutes, today’s event saw 191 bidders compete across 12 rounds of bidding, with 141 of those bidders emerging as winners.
A total of 34,410MT of product was sold at today’s event.
Key results:
- AMF index down 3.7%, average price US$5,061/MT;
- Butter index down 3.4%, average price US$4,025/MT;
- BMP not offered at this event;
- Ched index up 0.8%, average price US$3,857/MT;
- LAC index down 3.7%, average price US$740/MT;
- RenCas index down 8.1%, average price US$6,348/MT;
- SMP index down 0.3%, average price US$2,478/MT;
- SWP index not available, average price not available;
- WMP index up 2.1%, average price US$3,100/MT.
As can be seen in the above figures, the only products to see their price indices rise were cheddar and whole milk powder, which rose by 0.8% and 2.1% respectively.
The largest drop was for rennet casein, which saw a fall of 8.1%.
There was no recovery for lactose following a substantial fall of 11.5% at the last GDT trading event; it continued to slide today, falling by 3.7%.
Anhydrous milk fat fell by the same figure, while butter was not far behind, with a 3.4% decline.
Of the products whose indices fell, skim milk powder fared the best, falling by a slight 0.3%.
Butter milk powder was not offered at this event, and once again, there were no figures for sweet whey powder.