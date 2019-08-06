GDT falls 2.6% in latest auction

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) has fallen in its latest auction, held today, Tuesday, August 6.

Today’s tender – Event 241 – concluded with the GDT Price Index down 2.6%.

Lasting one hour and 53 minutes, today’s event saw 196 bidders compete across 12 rounds with 141 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 34,969MT of product was sold on the day.

AMF index down 5.1%, average price US$5,246/MT;

Butter index down 5.5%, average price US$4,165/MT;

BMP index down 5.6%, average price US$2,405/MT;

Ched index down 2.0%, average price US$3,838/MT;

LAC index down 11.5%, average price US$767/MT;

RenCas index down 1.3%, average price US$6,885/MT;

SMP index down 1.6%, average price US$2,482/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index down 1.7%, average price US$3,039/MT. Key Results:

All available products took hits to their index today; the most dramatic fall was lactose (LAC) which fell by a substantial 11.5%.

In addition, butter milk powder (BMP) dropped by 5.6% while butter fell by 5.5%.

Anhydrous milk fat (AMF) took a bit of 5.1%, while the cheddar index was knocked back 2%.

Once again, sweet whey powder (SWP) was not available at today’s event.

Today’s index sees a return to the recent trend of decreased figures which four consecutive falls in index; this was briefly halted in the last auction when the index rose by 2.7%.