GDT falls 2.6% in latest auction
The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) has fallen in its latest auction, held today, Tuesday, August 6.
Today’s tender – Event 241 – concluded with the GDT Price Index down 2.6%.
Lasting one hour and 53 minutes, today’s event saw 196 bidders compete across 12 rounds with 141 winning bidders emerging.
A total of 34,969MT of product was sold on the day.
- AMF index down 5.1%, average price US$5,246/MT;
- Butter index down 5.5%, average price US$4,165/MT;
- BMP index down 5.6%, average price US$2,405/MT;
- Ched index down 2.0%, average price US$3,838/MT;
- LAC index down 11.5%, average price US$767/MT;
- RenCas index down 1.3%, average price US$6,885/MT;
- SMP index down 1.6%, average price US$2,482/MT;
- SWP index not available, average price not available;
- WMP index down 1.7%, average price US$3,039/MT.
All available products took hits to their index today; the most dramatic fall was lactose (LAC) which fell by a substantial 11.5%.
In addition, butter milk powder (BMP) dropped by 5.6% while butter fell by 5.5%.
Anhydrous milk fat (AMF) took a bit of 5.1%, while the cheddar index was knocked back 2%.
Once again, sweet whey powder (SWP) was not available at today’s event.
Today’s index sees a return to the recent trend of decreased figures which four consecutive falls in index; this was briefly halted in the last auction when the index rose by 2.7%.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Straw for sale. Call for price.
Call for price
-
Hay for sale
€18
-
Mobile Sheep Dipping
Call for price
-
Oaten Straw, 8x4x4 / 4×4’s
€25