Gardaí to hold property marking day in ‘Yeats County’

An Garda Siochana in association with Sligo County Council will hold a property marking event this week, inviting farmers and the general public to bring items for marking.

The event will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, August 14, at the village carpark in Cartron, Sligo from 12:00pm to 4:00pm.

According to members of An Garda Síochána based in Sligo: “The property marking machine works by engraving the eircode of the property owner onto an item which provides traceability in the event of the item being stolen and recovered.

Examples of such items that can be marked include: bicycles, garage and garden tools, trailers and farm machinery.

Earlier this year, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton and Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan urged farmers to mark their property with eircodes under the “Property Marking Ireland” scheme.

Speaking at the time, back in April, Minister Bruton said: “Eircodes are the perfect unique identifier for marking your property, making it much less appealing to thieves.

“This service works with local communities to send a clear message to criminals operating in the area that theft will not be tolerated, and makes it much easier for the Gardaí to return stolen property to the rightful owner.”