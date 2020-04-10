Gardaí stop tractor on road not taxed…in almost 5,500 days

Members of An Garda Síochána stopped a tractor on the road that had not been taxed in more than 14 years in Co. Wicklow recently.

The machine in question was pulled over by members of the Garda Roads Policing Unit in Newtownmountkennedy in the ‘Garden County’.

Taking to social media this morning, Friday. April 10, local Gardaí said:

“Make hay when the sun shines…but make sure your vehicle is taxed.

“This tractor was stopped recently by roads policing in Newtownmountkennedy and they discovered that this vehicle hadn’t been taxed in over 5000 days,” the tweet added.

According to VRT Ireland, motor tax for agricultural tractors amounts to €102 annually.

Operation Fanacht

Meanwhile, An Garda Síochána launched a major operation on Wednesday, April 8, to enforce the public’s compliance with Covid-19-related travel restrictions.

The operation – named Operation Fanacht – will see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country. It will run until Monday night, April 13.

Gardaí say that thousands of check points will be established everyday during the operation. At any one time there are set to be around 2,500 officers involved in check points or high-visibility patrolling.

John Twomey, the deputy Garda commissioner for policing and security, said that the purpose of the operation was to “help flatten the curve and save lives”.

“There has been very good compliance with the travel restrictions, and we want to thank the public for this. However, it is vital this continues over the coming days and over the weekend. This will save lives,” Twomey added.