Mild start to weekend – though getting cooler early next week

The early part of the weekend will see good sunny spells and warm weather, though this will get cooler as the days go on.

Today, Friday, April 10, will see mist patches clearing in the morning to give a mainly dry day with spells of hazy sunshine. A few showers may develop in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy along western coasts, with some patchy rain and drizzle at times. Highest temperatures will be 15° to 20° – with the warmest values in the east – in light variable breezes.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and humid, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. There will also be some patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 10°, with light variable breezes turning west to north-west by morning.

Tomorrow, Saturday, April 11, will start off generally cloudy, with patchy drizzle dying out, and low cloud and mist lifting to give way to brighter periods.

However, further patchy rain and drizzle will develop in parts of the north-west in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be 14° to 19°, though it will be a little cooler along western coasts due to moderate westerly breezes.

Saturday night will see showers or longer spells of rain. It will be generally cloudy, with lowest temperatures of 5° to 8°.

Easter Sunday, April 12, will see mixed conditions, with showery rain at times – and heavier bursts in places – though there will be some drier and brighter periods also.

It will be cooler than in preceding days, with highest temperatures of 10° to 14° (around average for this time of year) with light to moderate north-easterly breezes.

Sunday night will be mostly dry with good clear spells. Moderate north-easterly breezes will drop temperatures close to zero in the north of the country, though it will be milder further south, with lows of 3° to 6°.

Monday, April 13, will be a cooler day, with moderate to fresh and gusty east to north-east winds. It will be largely dry, with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 10° in the north-east to 14° in the south-west.

Monday night will be cold, with clear spells and some frost likely. Lowest temperatures will be 0° to 2° in light easterly breezes.

Tuesday, April 14, and Wednesday, April 15, are looking mainly dry, with sunny spells and highest day time temperatures in the low teens. The nights will be cool, with some mist and fog, and ground frost likely.