Gardaí from several units carried out searches at eight addresses in Charleville Co. Cork, leading to the seizure of slash hooks and other findings.

Two petrol bombs, quantities of cannabis, machetes and golf clubs were also found on Thursday, January 11.

Five men who were arrested and charged in relation to the operation appeared before the District Courts in Midleton and Mallow, Co. Cork on Thursday January 11 and Friday, January 12.

Gardaí confirmed that investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.

The search formed part of ongoing investigations into violent disorder incidents and related criminal activities that occurred in Charleville, Co. Cork on December 16, 2023 and January 8, 2024.

The operation was conducted by Gardaí in North Cork with assistance from Cork County Drugs Units, Mallow District Crime Unit, ASU, Dog Unit, Divisional Search team and Revenue Customs personnel.

Gardaí

Gardaí are also investigating sheep killed during a dog attack in the Emo area of Portlaoise, Co. Laois on Friday (January 12).

The incident occurred at around 8:00a.m, with several dogs on the scene, according to gardaí.

An Garda Síochána in Laois Offaly have issued a statement reminding dog owners of the harm their pets can cause if let roam free or unsecured.

“With dog ownership comes responsibility. Secure your dog, have it microchipped and registered with your vet. This time of year we see issues with sheep kills when dogs attack livestock.

“Dogs should not be allowed roam. It is lambing season. Please keep your family pet under effectual control,” An Garda Síochána stated.