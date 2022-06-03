Gardaí have launched an investigation following a reported theft of scrap metal from a property in Co. Tipperary last month.

In a statement, Gardaí said that the items were taken from the Oola area of the county some time between May 12-26.

It is understood that the scrap metal was being stored in a field at the time it was stolen.

“Enquires into the matter are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station,” a garda spokesperson added.

Theft

Meanwhile, members of An Garda Síochána in Co. Monaghan are investigating the theft of a power washer from the back of a tractor that occurred early last month in a farm yard in the Clones area.

The Udor pump pressure washer was taken off the tractor and stolen during the night of May 1.

In a post to social media on Tuesday (May 31), the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division issued an appeal for information on the theft, which occurred on a farm in Clonedergole.

“If you have any information regarding this theft or have been offered a second-hand washer like the one pictured please contact the Gardaí in Clones on 047 51262,” Gardaí said on the post. Image Source: Cavan Monaghan Garda Division

Elsewhere, officers in Mullingar Co. Westmeath are looking for information after a Nugent 5ft by 8ft trailer was taken from a yard in Derrymore outside Kinnegad, on the Westmeath-Meath border on the night of May 25 and 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000.