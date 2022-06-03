Gardaí have launched an investigation following a reported theft of scrap metal from a property in Co. Tipperary last month.
In a statement, Gardaí said that the items were taken from the Oola area of the county some time between May 12-26.
It is understood that the scrap metal was being stored in a field at the time it was stolen.
“Enquires into the matter are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station,” a garda spokesperson added.
Theft
Meanwhile, members of An Garda Síochána in Co. Monaghan are investigating the theft of a power washer from the back of a tractor that occurred early last month in a farm yard in the Clones area.
The Udor pump pressure washer was taken off the tractor and stolen during the night of May 1.
In a post to social media on Tuesday (May 31), the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division issued an appeal for information on the theft, which occurred on a farm in Clonedergole.
“If you have any information regarding this theft or have been offered a second-hand washer like the one pictured please contact the Gardaí in Clones on 047 51262,” Gardaí said on the post.
Elsewhere, officers in Mullingar Co. Westmeath are looking for information after a Nugent 5ft by 8ft trailer was taken from a yard in Derrymore outside Kinnegad, on the Westmeath-Meath border on the night of May 25 and 26.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000.