Gardaí in the Laois-Offaly division are appealing for information on an incident of criminal damage to silage bales in Co. Offaly.

In a statement, Gardaí said:

“Kinnitty Garda are appealing to anyone that saw anything suspicious in the Kinnitty area of Newtown, Ballbrit on the night of June 19.

“Approximately 40 bales of silage were damaged during the night.

“Please contact Garda McDonald at Kinnitty Garda station or Birr Garda Station on; 05791-69700 if you have any information.”

Gardaí seize €150k of cannabis

In other news, Gardaí in Co. Galway have arrested a man and seized a significant amount of cannabis herb and plants during an operation in a rural Galway village.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit seized combined drugs valued in excess of €150,000 and arrested a man following a search in a rural area of the county yesterday (Sunday, June 19).

In a statement, An Garda Siochána said: “[Yesterday] morning, gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a domestic residence in the Cappataggle area.

“Cannabis plants worth €144,000 and cannabis herb worth €6,600 was seized.

“A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and later taken to Galway Divisional Headquarters where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” the statement added.