Calf registrations have surpassed the two million mark according to the latest data from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

The data ending the week of June 17, 2022, shows that calf registrations have reached 2,012,245 head.

Calf registrations

Calf registrations hit the two million mark at around the same time last year, but the figures for this year show a major change.

The data shows that suckler calf registrations are 3.6% behind 2020, with 21,128 fewer calves born to suckler cows this year.

Meanwhile, there has been 25,115 extra calves born to dairy dams, making up for the decrease in suckler calf registrations.

Breakdown

The week ending June 17, saw a total of 25,236 calves registered, which is a decrease compared to the same time period in 2020 when 28,838 calves had been registered.

Taking a closer look at the figures, we see that 9,111 dairy calves had been registered in the week ending June 17 – which is actually an increase compared to 2020, when 8,760 calves were registered.

Advertisement

Taking a look at the beef births, we see that the number being registered has decreased compared to 2020 figures.

For the week ending June 17, some 16,125 beef calves were registered, a decrease of 3,953 head compared to 2020 when 20,078 calves were registered.

Calf registrations up to and including the week ending June 17, 2022:

Dairy calf births: 1,438,730 (+9,111);

Beef calf births: 573,515 (+16,125);

Total births: 2,012,245 (+25,236).

Summer scour

With spring-born calves now at grass, it is important that they are kept healthy and are not affected by setbacks.

Summer scour is a somewhat new disease that is being seen on Irish farms.

Summer scour causes calves to scour profusely, become dehydrated and lose weight rapidly a few weeks after turnout to grass.

This is due to a calf’s rumen not being fully developed, meaning they are unable to handle the high-quality leafy grass they are being offered.