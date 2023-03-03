The three ministers at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have announced the opening of a call for research proposals across the agri-food, forestry, and bioeconomy sector, with funding of up to €20 million available.

The Thematic Research Call 2023 is a biennial research call, awarding the funding for research in areas such as climate mitigation and adaptation; biodiversity and water quality; sustainable farming; animal health and welfare; social sustainability; the bioeconomy; agri-digitalisation; and safe, healthy and sustainable food.

The deadline for applications of research proposals is April 21. An information webinar for prospective applicants to this call will be held on March 24 at 2:00p.m, which must be registered for in advance.

Projects can be funded up to a maximum of €3 million for up to five years. Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) will collaborate on the research call by providing its own funding to enable cross-border co-operation between research partners.

Commenting on the call, Minister of State for research and development Martin Heydon said: “If we want to futureproof our primary producers and agri-food sector, we need to continue investing heavily in cutting edge research.”

“This call will build on the very significant investments made by this department last year, including €9.6 million for 12 projects under the thematic research call in 2021; €3.6 million for four projects under the Ireland-New Zealand agriculture and climate research partnership; and the €4.5 million for 19 projects under the policy and strategic studies research call.

“The work funded under these calls is essential to equip farmers, foresters, and the wider agri-food sector with the tools needed to improve their economic, environmental, and social sustainability in the years ahead,” Minister Heydon added.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue commented: “We are a cutting edge, forward-thinking, and innovative sector based on cutting edge research. We are constantly seeking to evolve and develop in all aspects of the industry.

“Food Vision 2030 envisages Ireland becoming a world leader in sustainable food systems by the end of this decade, and its mission to develop an innovative, competitive and resilient sector, driven by technology and talent, will be a key enabler of this,” Minister McConalogue added.

“The department’s Thematic Research Call 2023 aligns with the ambition of the National Research and Innovation Strategy, Impact 2030, for Ireland to become a world leader in research and innovation.”

Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett remarked: “I am pleased that there is a strong emphasis on [land use and biodiversity], as well as other aspects of climate and environment; organic agriculture, forestry; and nutritious and sustainable food production and processing.

“I would encourage all eligible researchers to strongly consider submitting proposals to this call and I look forward to seeing the successful project awards later this year,” Minister Hackett added.