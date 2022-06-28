The Farm Tractor and Machinery Traders Association’s (FTMTA’s) flagship Machinery Show on July 13 and 14, in The Punchestown Event Centre in Naas, Co. Kildare, is drawing near.

The FTMTA Machinery Show previously ran in February and organisers are expecting that the change of date to July for this year’s event will prove popular.

Over 100 plant and machinery brands will be exhibiting, and sales of admission tickets are proving strong.

The event is no longer limited to Farm Machinery and will for the first time have a large display of Plant Machinery and Grounds Care Technology.

A recent update from FTMTA’s executive director, Michael Farrelly, indicates that ticket sales are gathering pace as we draw nearer to the event.

“We expect to have a large attendance not only from the machinery trade but also from the general public who are aiming at making it a family day out,” he said.

“The addition of brands displaying robotic lawn mowers, motor dealers and of course the latest high end farm machinery technology has added appeal to the broader public.

“Ticket sales have proved strong via our new online ticket ordering facility on our website, but we will have a limited number of tickets available to purchase at the entrance on each of the days.”

Tickets for the FTMTA Machinery Show in Punchestown can be purchased online by visiting www.ftmta.ie and following the FTMTA ticket sales link.

Tickets cost €25/adult and €20/student/OAPs. Children under 12 go free when accompanied by an adult.

Doors will open at 10:00a.m on each morning of the show.