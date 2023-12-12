The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is today (Tuesday, December 12) recalling a batch of Carroll’s of Tullamore Crumbed Ham.

The decision was made due to an incorrect use-by date on the batch, and the FSAI is now requesting retailers to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

The affected batch is as follows: Carroll’s of Tullamore Crumbed Ham Big Family Pack Source: FSAI

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch after January 3, 2024, as the batch features a date reading December 3, 2024.

Batch recall

The FSAI has also recalled a batch of frozen Hortex Broccoli due to potential mouse contamination.

The broccoli is of Polish origin, and is sold in a pack size of 400g with a best before date of March 10, 2025. Frozen Hortex Broccoli, 400g Source: FSAI

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Consumers are advised not to consume the implicated batch.

A batch of Aldi Roosters Southern Fried Chicken Fillet Goujons has also been recalled by the FSAI due to the possible presence of salmonella.

Roosters Southern Fried Chicken Fillet Goujons (frozen) in 800g packs with a best-before date of May 22, 2025, of UK origin are affected by the recall.

The FSAI has advised consumers not to eat the implicated batch. Recall notices will be displayed at point of sale in Aldi stores.

The affected batch is as follows: The above batch of Roosters Southern Fried Chicken Fillet Goujons is being recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella Source: FSAI

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours, according to the FSAI.

“The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

“Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness,” the FSAI said.