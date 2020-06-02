FSAI issues recall of all meat from butcher in Westmeath

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall of all meat from a butcher in Co. Westmeath.

In a statement on Friday, May 29, the authority said:

“All meat, meat products and meat preparations from JLM Foods and JLM Family Butchers, Main Street, Tyrrellspass, Co. Westmeath, are being recalled as they were processed in an unapproved establishment, and were not subject to official controls.

“The traceability and accuracy of the labelling information provided is non-compliant,” the statement added.

In a message to manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers and retailers, the FSAI said:

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated meat, meat products and meat preparations from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where these products were sold.

Continuing, the statement said: “Wholesalers/distributors are requested to contact their customers and recall the affected meat, meat products and meat preparations and advise their retail customers to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores.

Advertisement

“Caterers should not use the implicated meat, meat products and meat preparations.”

Turning to consumers, the FSAI said:

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated products.

The country of origin of the meat is given as Ireland, according to the FSAI.