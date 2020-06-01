Shannon and rural electrification schemes memorabilia sought

Limerick’s Hunt Museum is seeking memorabilia of the Shannon Scheme at Ardnacrusha and the rural electrification scheme.

The Shannon Hydro-Electric Scheme was one the first major developments by the Irish Free State in the 1920s.

“It played a pivotal role in the development of Ireland in the 20th century and paved the way for the social, economic and industrial development of Ireland,” said Jill Cousins, director of the Hunt Museum.

The building of the Ardnacrusha power station is vividly represented in the Seán Keating painting ‘Night’s Candles are Burnt Out’ which is on display in the Hunt Museum.

During the construction of the plant, approximately 4,000 Irish and 1,000 German men lived and worked on-site at Ardnacrusha.

“Today almost 100 years on, we want to collect and share their stories. Working with the ESB Archives, Europeana, EuropeanExpo2020 and the Hunt Museum Docents and Friends we hope to collect and share stories, artifacts and memorabilia relating to the Shannon Scheme,” Jill said.

Experience

“We are asking anyone with connections to the Shannon Scheme at Ardnacrusha and their descendants to dig out the memorabilia they have of the experience and tell us the accompanying stories.

“They or their relatives may have been involved in the building of the dam, involved in the set-up or worked in the power station,” she said.

We are also interested in anyone involved in the rural electrification scheme telling us how the advent of electricity changed the modes of work.

The type of memorabilia being sought includes: photos; diaries; letters; drawings; tools; and hats. Also welcome are reminiscences of the first time people had electricity in their house or school and commemorations of workers involved in the whole Shannon Hydro-Electric Scheme.

“The objects collected become part of ‘Europe At Work’, a collection of stories and digital objects about working in Europe made available to all on the Europeana website.

“Normally these collection days take place in cultural institutions where stories are recorded and associated materials are photographed but with the current need for social distancing and staying at home, people will now be able to share their material online or work with a volunteer using Facetime; WhatsApp; Hangouts; Skype; or by phone to record their stories.

“There is huge community benefit in relieving the current social isolation through virtual contact and in occupying a little bit of spare time in finding the memorabilia. So online it is,” said Jill.

“We are hoping to host a physical collection day and lunchtime lecture on the Shannon Scheme with Deirdre McParland, senior archivist, ESB Archives, on Saturday, September 26.”