Frost-proof hydrants

Yard (frost) hydrants provide running water for livestock, building sites, lawns, and gardens, whatever the weather.

Installed anywhere with a water supply, frost-proof hydrants are ideal for supplying water to field troughs, unheated sheds and barns.

Time-tested for over 50 years, the frost-free hydrant ensures water is available outside even in sub-zero temperatures.

Easy and economical to install, they operate with a control lever and hose connector tap above ground, while the operating valve is below ground at a depth where freezing conditions do not occur.

Each time the hydrant is shut off, the water in the upright portion of the pipe drains out of holes in the base of the pipe, leaving no water in any portion of the hydrant subject to freezing conditions.

Most do-it-yourselfers can install a frost-proof hydrant, although the project does involves excavation to a level below the frost line, (about 1m).

Maintenance and repair

All yard hydrants can be easily maintained and repaired completely above ground.

Their design enables the entire inner parts assembly to be removed to replace worn parts after years of service. This is done simply by loosening the hydrant head – the inner parts swivel freely so that the head connecting rod and plunger can be pulled out as a single unit.

A hydrant can be checked to see if it is draining by allowing the water to run, shutting off the hydrant and holding the palm of your hand over the end of the spout. If suction is felt, then the hydrant is draining.

Full Installation instructions are supplied with each hydrant and a detailed instructional video is available here.

The specifications are as follows:

– Cast iron head powder coated with locking eye;

– Inlet valve 3/4in Female BSP;

– Up standpipe 1in galvanized;

– Bury Depth 24in (In clay) or 36in (in concrete);

– Overall length: 51in or 63in;

– Operates to –25° & 80 Psi.

