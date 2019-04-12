French court rules against Monsanto in farmer law suit

A French court has found Monsanto to be responsible for causing illness to a farmer who inhaled some of its weedkiller product.

The Lyon Court of Appeal upheld a guilty verdict against the chemical giant in the case of tillage farmer Paul Francois who suffered neurological damage following the use of Monsanto’s Lasso product, which has since been banned in the EU.

In the case, Francois said he began experiencing symptoms including blackouts, headaches and loss of balance and memory after inhaling fumes while using the herbicide, according to French media outlet France24.

The French farmer argued that an insufficient safety warning was given on the product as to the dangers in using it.

Previous rulings in 2012 and 2015 had found Monsanto legally responsible for the incident; however, these were overturned by a higher court in 2017, which ordered a new hearing.

“I won, and I’m happy, but at what cost?” Francois apparently told reporters after the verdict.

The firm was ordered to pay €50,000 immediately for Francois’s legal fees. A separate ruling will determine the damages that will be paid to the farmer.

Monsanto, which is owned by Bayer, can still appeal Thursday’s ruling by the Cour de Cassation, a top French appeals court.