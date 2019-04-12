Largely dry – but rain to sweep in from the west

There will be a largely dry weekend to begin with before a spell of rain sweeps in from the west, with temperatures expected to cool, according to Met Eireann.

It will be dry for the bulk of the country today with sunny spells but with a few light showers locally in western counties, the national meteorological

Maximum temperatures will reach 10° to 13° in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Tonight will continue to be largely dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will drop to 2° to 5°, while moderate south-east winds will increase fresh overnight.

Drying conditions will vary, some good conditions, but poor in places this weekend and on Monday, while easterly winds will be mostly light to moderate, with mostly good spraying opportunities.

However, it will become breezier later today and rather windy at times this weekend in a fresh and gusty south-east breeze.

Regarding field conditions, most moderately and well drained soils are trafficable while poorly-drained soils are trafficable over much of Munster, but are saturated elsewhere.

But soils in the west and south will bear the brunt of the weather and so will fair poorly regarding soil conditions.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will still be largely dry as well with sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

Cloud will gradually thicken through the afternoon and rain will develop in the west during the evening. Highest temperatures will peak at 9° to 11°, while it will feel cool in the fresh south-east winds.

Rain will continue tomorrow night over Munster, Connacht and western parts of Leinster, but elsewhere it will still be largely dry.

Lowest temperatures will drop to between 3° and 7° in fresh southeasterly winds.

Sunday will be a cold day with further rain across Munster and Connacht. Elsewhere it will stay largely dry but rather cloudy.

The rain will become lighter and more intermittent as the day goes on. Highest temperatures will max out at 6° to 9° with a brisk south-east wind as well.