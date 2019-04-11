FarmLand – Season 2 Episode 6

On this week’s episode of FarmLand, Macra na Feirme national president elect Thomas Duffy gives his first official sit-down interview since landing top office.

The young dairy farmer from Co. Cavan – who is the 37th president of the farming and rural youth organisation – sets out his vision for representing young farmers in the face of Brexit, CAP reform and climate change.

He also outlines the improvements that he wants to bring to the organisation during his tenure – which will begin this May after Duffy takes the reins from the current Macra national president, James Healy.

Also on tonight’s FarmLand show, Tim Cullinan, the national treasurer of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), talks pig price and changing consumer food trends.

Advertisement

The north Tipperary pig farmer also responds to mounting speculation that he intends to contest the presidency of the country’s largest farming organisation later this year.

Dog attacks

Meanwhile, Sean McNamara, sheep chairman of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), reflects on a devastating dog attack at his sheep farm in Co. Westmeath in 2018.

Sheep farmer opposition to the introduction of mandatory electronic identification (EID) tagging is also a hot topic up for discussion on the latest edition.