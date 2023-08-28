Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has today (Monday, August 28) announced the appointment of Dan Flinter as chair of the board of Irish National Stud.

Flinter has extensive experience in chairing the boards of private, public and not for profit organisations.

He previously served on the board of Dairygold Co-operative, Aryzta AG and the National Gallery of Ireland.

In each case, he served as chair or was a member of the remuneration/nominations committee, audit committee and governance/strategy committee.

Advertisement

He is currently a member of the Council of the Institute of Directors in Ireland and chairs its remuneration committee and is a member of its nominations committee.

Mr. Flinter has also served as chair of the audit committee of the Comptroller and Auditor General’s Office (C&AG), chaired a Capital Investment Policy Committee for Fáilte Ireland and chaired its business tourism and golf tourism committees.

In his full-time executive career Dan was formerly chief executive of Enterprise Ireland and an executive director of IDA (Industrial Development Agency) Ireland.

Irish National Stud

Minister Charlie McConalogue congratulated Dan Flinter on his appointment saying he is “confident that with his background, qualifications and skill sets he will bring a wealth of professional experience to the National Stud”.

Advertisement

The minister also thanked the outgoing chairperson Matt Dempsey for sharing his skills and knowledge of the thoroughbred industry to the benefit of the National Stud.

The appointment was made following a competitive selection process run by the Public Appointments Service (PAS).

The Irish National Stud is a thoroughbred horse breeding facility in Tully, Co. Kildare and was formally established by incorporation in April 1946 under the National Stud Act 1945.

The organisation also encompasses the Japanese Gardens, Saint Fiachra’s Garden and a residential, education facility for the thoroughbred breeding course.