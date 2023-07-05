Forestry owners selling timber are being urged to look for the best available quotes, with prices showing stability at the moment.

That’s according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), which has published the results of its latest Timber Price Survey today (Wednesday, July 5).

Jason Fleming, the association’s national farm forestry chairperson, said that the survey, covering the second quarter of the year (April to June) shows no significant change in prices received across all timber products since the first quarter of the year (January to March).

“Timber prices have shown consistency in the first half of 2023 with prices reflecting the steady market demand.”

“That stability in timber prices for 2023 will be welcomed by farmers with forestry after the uncertainty of market conditions in the last few years,” Fleming added.

The prices quoted for Sitka spruce timber, according to the IFA survey, were as follows:

Pulpwood prices ranged from €35/t to €40/t;

Stakewood prices ranged from €42/t to €52/t;

Palletwood prices ranged from €50/t to €80/t, depending on the length produced;

Sawlog prices ranged from €83/t to €110/t.

The prices quoted in the survey were sourced from forest owners, forestry companies, and sawmills.

Fleming commented: “Despite the consistency in the prices, there is significant variation in prices quoted, particularly those prices being quoted directly to farmers.

“This highlights the importance of farmers shopping around and keeping up to date with the timber markets,” the IFA farm forestry chairperson added.

Coillte gets €3m to develop forestry

In other forestry related news, funding of €3 million has been announced to develop more than 300 forest parks and upgrade outdoor amenities on Coillte-owned land.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, announced the funding last Friday (June 30).

The minister said: “Ireland’s outdoors, including our forest parks, walking and cycling trails, uplands and blueways are among the best in the world.

“The benefits that they provide in terms of our physical and mental wellbeing are huge.

“They are also such important assets in terms of attracting tourists to rural Ireland and supporting our local economies.” Minister Humphreys added.