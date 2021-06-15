The Irish Forest Owners (IFO) group has warned that many forest owners may not be aware of the true value of the timber they are producing.

In a statement yesterday (Monday, June 14), the organisation noted that timber prices are at “an all-time high”, and urged forest owners to “ensure they get full-value for their harvested timber”.

“Fully mature Sitka Spruce – well-stocked and managed – is making over €35,000/ha and up to €40,000/ha,” the IFO said.

“Even poorly-performing plantations are producing timber worth €22,000/ha.”

The group pointed out that several forests planted in the 1980s and 1990s are now at clearfell stage.

“IFO is concerned that many owners are unaware of the true value of their timber,” it said.

The group is urging forest owners to get “impartial advice” before agreeing to sell timber.

It pointed to independent forestry experts; Teagasc; and producer groups as potential sources of this advice.

“Owners should be aware of the various classes, quantities and values of timber, whether thinning or clearfelling,” the IFO said.

These normally comprise sawlog; a range of palletwood categories; stakewood; and pulp.

“Great vigilance is required when thinning to ensure that unscrupulous operators are not raiding the plantation of selected timber and severely damaging the future potential of the remaining crop,” the IFO warned.

“Notwithstanding the widely-broadcasted difficulties with felling and planting licences, forestry is a secure and valuable investment with the advantage of ease of management.

“It is important that the private farm forest owner is the one who gets the value from this investment,” the group’s statement concluded.

