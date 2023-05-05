Sources within the farming and feed sectors have confirmed that the first meeting of the Food Vision Tillage Group will take place next Thursday, May 11.

It is expected that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, will attend.

The primary role of the group will be to address the climate change targets that have been put in place for the crops sector.

Food Vision 2030 is a plan which was developed by a committee of stakeholders from the various agricultural and marine sectors, setting out a roadmap for Ireland to become a leading country in sustainable food systems.

Food Vision Tillage Group

Targets which have been set for the tillage sector include: The expansion of the tillage industry’s footprint to 400,000ha by 2030; a greater focus on the production of high-value crops for use in the human food chain; the enhanced production of protein crops; the development of the organic tillage sector; and the identification of actions that can be taken to reduce the carbon footprint of the tillage sector as a whole.

Beyond this, the farming organisations will be seeking fundamental tax changes and other incentives to allow tillage farmers lease land on a competitive basis.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) will be represented by grain committee chair, Kieran McEvoy.

It has also been confirmed that the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) has been invited to participate in the Food Vision group discussions. The organisation’s chairman Bobby Miller will be in attendance.

He has previously told Agriland that he recognises that his organisation will not set the agenda for discussion that will be followed by the new group.

However, he is confident that the issue of the new nitrates regulations and their impact on the tillage sector will be a focal point for discussion from the get-go.

Leasing land

Linked to all of this will be the challenge of providing a level playing field for tillage farmers, where land leasing is concerned.

It is reported that Revenue is to formally review Ireland’s land leasing arrangements over the coming months.

There is also growing speculation that tax changes will be introduced courtesy of the 2024 budget. These will specifically recognise the needs of tillage farmers, where land leasing is concerned.

Bobby Miller commented:

“These are issues that IGGG will be following closely over the coming months. It is also very likely that they will be brought up in the context of the discussions entered into by the members of the tillage vision group.

“IGGG wants to see Ireland’s tillage sector grow on a sustainable basis. And the work of the new tillage vision group will be critically important in this context,” he added.