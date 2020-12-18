Food Cloud launches #DoGoodWithData initiative for food waste

An Irish digital-only youth mobile network – 48, is partnering with social enterprise FoodCloud this Christmas for the #DoGoodWithData initiative to help raise vital funds and fight food waste over the festive period.

Inspired by the incredible force that is Christmas spirit, 48 is calling on members of the public to join the movement by going offline for a day to help raise much needed funds to aid FoodCloud in its quest to reduce food waste over the festive season and beyond.

The data that is saved by staying offline is turned into a cash donation to FoodCloud.

Billions of tonnes of food is wasted globally each year with over one million tonnes of food thrown out in Ireland annually with each household wasting on average €700 each every year, peaking at Christmas.

During the holiday season a large portion of wasted food occurs when the equivalent of thousands of festive dinners are thrown away.

FoodCloud works with food businesses nationwide who have volumes of surplus food, such as farms, manufacturers, distributors and retailers to manage these surpluses as efficiently as possible.

They then supply the surplus food to their network of over 650 charity partners to ensure minimal food waste and donating it to those in need.

Speaking about the initiative, Eilis Fitzgerald, head of marketing communications at 48 commented:

“Our unique plans were created to allow our members the flexibility to use their data how they want to use it.

Since we launched our new plans earlier this year, our customers have chosen to donate over €10,000 to FoodCloud, which is incredibly heart-warming to see especially throughout such a tough year.