Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for fog today, with the run up to Christmas looking set to be fairly unsettled.

The fog warning covers the whole country. It was issued at 3:05a.m this morning (Monday, December 20), and came into effect from that time.

The warning will lift at 11:00a.m this morning. Fog patches will be dense in parts giving reduced visibility and poor driving conditions.

In terms of the general weather outlook, today will be a rather dull day with mist and fog gradually clearing through the morning and just a few brighter spells in places. While most areas will remain dry, a little patchy drizzle is possible.

Highest temperatures today will be 5° to 9°, in a light to moderate east to southeast breeze.

It will be cloudy and mostly dry tonight with some mist and fog in places. A few spots of drizzle are possible too. A touch of frost will form locally under any clear spells. Lowest temperatures generally will be 2° to 5°, locally colder under any clear spells, in light or moderate southeasterly winds.

It will continue mostly dry and cloudy for tomorrow (Tuesday, December 21), with a few brighter spells locally. There is risk of a few spots of drizzle too. Highest temperatures will be 5° to 8° in mostly moderate southeasterly winds, fresher near Atlantic coasts.

It will continue mostly cloudy on Tuesday night, with rain extending into the west and southwest overnight accompanied by strengthening southeast winds. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 6°, coldest over Ulster.

The rain will spread countrywide on Wednesday morning (December 22). Drier conditions will follow for a time in the afternoon but with more rain likely again in the evening and early night. It will be a bit milder on Wednesday, with highest temperatures of 9° to 12° in moderate to fresh south to southeast breezes.

Any lingering overnight rain in the northeast will clear on Thursday morning (December 23) to give drier conditions apart from a little drizzle. Some brighter spells will develop and it will be quite mild with highest temperatures of 10° to 12° in a light southerly breeze. Some rain may return to the southwest later.

Friday, Christmas eve, will bring rain at times in light to moderate east to southeast breezes. A bit colder, with highs of 7° to 9°.

At the moment, Christmas Day (Saturday, December 25) looks like bringing some further rain at times but dry periods too. Highest temperatures will be around 5° to 9° (coldest over north Ulster with some sleet possible on hills).