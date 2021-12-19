Enniscorthy mart held its weekly calf sale on Wednesday, December 15, and as we head towards Christmas, many farmers seem keen to move stock off their farms.

This led to an increase in numbers at the mart’s calf sale this week.

Speaking to Agriland Kevin Murphy, Enniscorthy Mart manager, stated: “We had a bigger calf sale than in recent months.

“There was a larger entry of both calves and runners on offer, with a good mix of quality.

“The suck calves in general were in big demand from local farmers, all looking for those good quality calves.”

Enniscorthy Mart

Starting with the Friesian bull calves at Enniscorthy’s calf sale, Kevin said: “The good quality British Friesian bulls were all purchased by local farmers and sold up to a top price of €255 – for a month-old Friesian.

“With the bulk of the squarer Friesians selling from €110 to €180. The softer Friesian bulls weren’t as plentiful as previous weeks, and ranged from €50 to €85 – most of which were bought by agents.”

Some sample Friesian prices:

One four-week-old British Friesian (FR) bull sold for €255;

One four-week-old British FR bull sold for €200;

One five-week-old FR bull sold for €155;

Two four-week-old FR bulls sold for €110 each;

One three-week-old FR bull sold for €85;

One two-week old-FR bull sold for €50.

This four week old FR bull made €290

Continental

Moving to the continental bulls and heifers, Kevin told Agriland that: “Continental bulls calves ranged from €280 for lighter calves up to a top price of €420 for a very good quality, three-week-old Limousin-cross (LMX) bull.” This three week old LMX bull made €400

“The reared continental bulls were making up to €550. Continental heifers ranged from €270 up to €405 for a nice Belgian Blue (BBX) heifer. Farmers and agents are the main buyers for the quality continentals.”

Some sample continental prices:

One three week old LMX bull made €420;

One four week old BBX heifer made €405;

One four week old Simmental cross bull made €415;

One thee week old BBX bull made €295;

One four week old LMX heifer made €365;

One three week old LMX bull made €280.

The three week old BBX heifer sold for €405

Angus and Hereford

Lastly, moving to the Angus (AA) and Hereford (HE) sired calves that were at Enniscorthy Mart on Wednesday, Kevin stated that: “The was a good number of AAX and HEX calves as well.

“The younger lots ranged from €220 for lighter heifers up to €360 for a nice HEX bull.”

Some sample Hereford and Angus prices:

One three-week-old HE bull sold for €360;

One four-week-old HE bull sold for €330;

One three-week-old AA bull sold for €320;

One four-week-old AA bull sold for €360;

One five-week-old AA heifer sold for €310;

One three-week-old HE heifer sold for €250;

One two-week-old AA bull sold for €275.

Summing up, Kevin said: “Overall, a bigger sale for the time of the year with plenty of quality on offer.