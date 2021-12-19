A further case of avian influenza – bird flu – has been detected on a commercial poultry farm in the Republic of Ireland, bringing to six the total number of cases of the disease on commercial enterprises.

This most recent case was identified at a commercial duck farm located in Emyvale, in north Co. Monaghan – this is the second commercial duck farm to be impacted recently by the disease.

This farm is situated close to the Tyrone border, just south of Aughnacloy, in Co. Tyrone where 27,000 ducks were recently culled following a bird flu outbreak in a commercial flock there.

It has been confirmed to Agriland that this sixth case is that of the highly pathogenic H5N1 variant.

Five of the six cases have been in Co. Monaghan, while one has occurred in Co, Cavan.

The disease has impacted commercial flocks of turkeys, hens and ducks.

Advertisement

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) national poultry chairman, Andy Boylan told Agriland that this disease is the “foot and mouth of the poultry sector”.

“We are extremely concerned at this time, this disease is putting severe pressure on farmers, especially at a time when we are under pressure financially in terms of all the other rising costs – energy, gas, everything,” he said.

He said the poultry sector is carrying the risk of this disease, adding that he doesn’t know how long it can continue.

Speaking last week, northern Ireland agriculture minsiter Edwin Poots stated that there had been two confirmed and two suspected avian influenza outbreaks in Northern Ireland.

He stated that disease control zones for two of the cases in the Republic – Co. Monaghan and the Co. Cavan – extend into Northern Ireland and his department has established corresponding disease control zones as required.