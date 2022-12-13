The Fodder Support Scheme will be open to new entrants from spring of 2023, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

Responding to a parliamentary question in the Dáil, the minister stated that the scheme will be available to new applicants “to ensure everyone who makes fodder or hay next year has the additional costs involved in that supported by the government”.

“For those who did not apply this year, it will open up for new applicants in the spring,” he added.

More than 67,400 farmers applied for the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme, which opened on November 2. However, only the 71,000 existing participants from the 2022 version were eligible to apply.

The move has been welcomed by Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne, who questioned Minister McConalogue on the matter in the Dáil on Thursday (December 8).

“I raised [it] because if the purpose of the scheme is to incentivise farmers to grow sufficient grass and to conserve fodder for winter, then it would only make sense the maximise the level of participation within the scheme.

“Especially since there may have been various reasons why a farmer may have not been in a position to participate in the scheme for 2022, but who may have everything in order now.

“I was pleased to hear during oral questions, that common sense has finally prevailed at the department, and that the scheme will be open to new entrants from next spring,” the deputy concluded.

Fodder Support Scheme

Approximately 71,000 applicants are due to receive an average payment of €735 under the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme, which encourages farmers to grow more fodder to prevent animal welfare issues during the housed period.

“The scheme is a reflection of the significant increase in input costs such as fertiliser, energy and silage wrapping. That is why I moved to put the scheme in place this year,” said Minister McConalogue.

“We do not know what next April and May might bring. The ground might be frozen hard as happened ten years ago leading to a fodder crisis.

“If that happens, I want to ensure there is enough silage and hay in the sheds.

“That sits alongside the Tillage Incentive Scheme we introduced this year, which resulted an increase of 6% or 7% in our overall grain supply,” the minister concluded.