Fire Safety Week: ‘Vulnerable members of our community should not be overlooked’

During this time of uncertainty and isolation for many members of our communities, especially those in rural areas who may be older or vulnerable, the public is being urged this National Fire Safety Week to make sure that they are not overlooked.

The first virtual National Fire Safety Week was officially launched this morning via an online video by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.

Jointly run with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, from October 5 to 12, the week is about enhancing fire safety, particularly in the home.

This year’s theme is ‘Smoke Alarms Save Lives’. The campaign will focus on fire safety in the home as the public continues to spend an increased amount of time at home during the public health situation.

People are being urged to ‘STOP’ – have Smoke alarms (at least one on each floor); Test them every week; look for Obvious dangers (fire risks like overloaded sockets and solve them); and Plan your escape and practice is regularly.

Minister O’Brien said: “The thought of a fire is terrifying, yet many of us feel that it can’t happen to us.

“Fire doesn’t choose. It can happen to any of us at any time. Both the very young and the elderly are particularly vulnerable and these groups account for almost half of the domestic fatalities.”

Background of the week

This week is very important in the calendar of fire services around the world. National Fire Safety Week has its roots in the Great Chicago Fire, which occurred on October 8, 1871.

The former American President, Calvin Coolidge, proclaimed the first National Fire Prevention Week in 1925 in memory of those who perished in that fire. Since then, in early October, it has been observed each year in countries around the world.