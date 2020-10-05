Gardaí appeal for info following theft of ‘distinctive’ blue trailer

Members of An Garda Síochána have issued an appeal for information in relation to the theft of a “distinctive” blue trailer from a property in Cork over the weekend.

The trailer was taken in an overnight raid between Saturday night (October 3) and yesterday morning (Sunday, October 4).

Taking to social media yesterday morning, Gardaí based in the Co. Cork region asked members of the public to keep a lookout for the implement in question, stating:

This distinctive blue trailer was stolen overnight from the Mitchelstown area. It has twin axles and is now fitted with silver wheels.

“Somebody may have noticed this on the move earlier today.

“If you noticed any suspicious behaviour or think you spotted this trailer, please contact Fermoy Garda Station on: 025-82100.”

Tractor collides with driver over limit

A warning has been issued to never drink and drive after a collision between a tractor and a car – the driver of whom was over twice the legal drink-drive limit in Co. Down this week.

The incident occurred on Monday morning (September 28), according to members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) based in Co. Down.

In a brief statement, PSNI officers said:

“This morning, police attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Downpatrick Road, Ballynahinch, between a tractor and a car.

The driver of the car was breathalysed and provided a positive reading which was almost twice the drink-drive limit. He was therefore arrested.

“The road was busy as members of the public made their way to work. The driver of this car put others at risk, unnecessarily.