Rain to affect all areas in coming days

Rain will continue to affect all areas of the country in the coming days, interspersed with some dry spells from around mid-week.

It will be mostly cloudy this morning (Monday, October 5) with rain in Leinster and Ulster. The rain will clear slowly northeastwards through the day with sunny spells following. This afternoon, showers will develop in the west and will spread across the country this evening.

Highest temperatures today will be 12° to 15° with moderate west to northwest breezes.

Tonight, showers or longer spells of rain will affect much of the country. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 10° with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, October 6) will bring a mix of bright or sunny spells and showers to all areas, some heavy. In the evening, there will be longer spells of rain in Ulster and also near the southwest coast.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 11° to 14° with moderate to fresh, gusty westerly winds.

On Tuesday night, spells of rain will affect much of Ulster. There will be clear spells and scattered showers elsewhere, especially in the west and southwest.

Lowest temperatures tomorrow night will be 6° to 8° with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Wednesday (October 7) will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, but a fair amount of dry weather too. It will be cool, with highest temperatures of 11° to 14° and moderate westerly breezes.

Current indications suggest that on Wednesday night, rain will affect southern coastal countries. However, there is a possibility that this rain could push further north and bring wet, blustery conditions to many areas.

On Thursday (October 8), any rain will continue for a time in the morning and will clear eastwards with sunshine and scattered showers following. Highest temperatures should be 10° to 13° with mostly moderate west to northwest winds.

Thursday night will be quite cold, with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 1° to 5°. Showers will develop in the west overnight.

Friday (October 9) will bring a mix of sunshine and showers. It will be quite cool, with highest temperatures of 9° to 11° and mostly light easterly breezes, later becoming northwesterly.

Current indications suggest that Saturday (October 10) will bring further showers and that Sunday (October 11) will be mainly dry.

