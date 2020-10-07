Fire breaks out at egg factory in Fermanagh

Firefighters were called in to tackle a large blaze at an egg factory in Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, this morning (Wednesday, October 7), according to Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

The factory in question is owned by Ready Egg Products, which confirmed the news on social media earlier today, stating:

“Just to let everybody know, we have had a fire on site.

Everybody is safe and well. The main production facility has not been affected.

“We hope to be back up and running as soon as possible,” the company said.

In a brief statement on Twitter, the NIFRS said: “Firefighters are currently attending a fire at a derelict shed at an industrial food factory on Crom Road, Lisnaskea.

“We were called at 10:58am and there are currently 10 fire appliances in attendance, including a high volume pumping appliance, two aerial appliances and a water tanker,” the fire service noted.

Aerial footage of the incident shows considerable damage caused to the site.

Major fire at Ready Eggs Products factory near Lisnaskea. @NIFRSOFFICIAL have the blaze, which broke out at 11am, under control and reports are that nobody is hurt thankfully. pic.twitter.com/t2jucWqEB4 — Ronan McGrade (@RonanMcGrade) October 7, 2020





Local MP for the Fermanagh South Tyrone region Michelle Gildernew also took to Twitter earlier today, stating: “A number of NIFRS appliances are attending a fire at a factory outside #Lisnaskea. No injuries reported so far.