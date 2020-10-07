Ornua PPI increases for month of September

Ornua PPI increases for month of September

Ornua’s Purchase Price Index (PPI) has risen for the month of September, the Irish dairy exporter has confirmed.

In a brief statement to AgriLand this morning (Wednesday, October 7), a spokesperson for Ornua said:

“The Ornua Purchase Price Index for the month of September is 102.8 and is up from 101.8 in the previous month.”

This converts to 29.7c/L including VAT based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed member processing costs of 7c/L.

This is an increase of 0.3c/L on the 29.4c/L equivalent figure for August.

Continuing, the Ornua representative added:

“The increase is as a result of a more favourable product mix, with generally stable returns across the product range.

In addition, the Ornua Value Payment payable to members in the month is €5.9 million, which equated to 6.5% of gross purchases in the month [year to date 4.2%].

Meanwhile, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has lifted in its latest auction to record back-to-back increases.

GDT boost

The most recent auction – event 269 – concluded yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 6) with the GDT Price Index up 2.2%.

Lasting two hours and 34 minutes, the event saw 190 participating bidders take part. Following 17 bidding rounds, 135 winning bidders emerged.

A total of 35,090MT of product was sold on the day.

Yesterday’s event marks back-to-back increases following four consecutive decreases in recent months. Of these, three were relatively small drops – which followed a spike of 8.3% back in July.

Milk Price Ornua PPI
Loading Next Story