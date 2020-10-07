Man in serious condition following tractor accident

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a road traffic collision involving a tractor in Co. Kilkenny earlier this week, according to An Garda Síochána.

The incident occurred on Monday evening (October 5) in south Co. Kilkenny.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a tractor which occurred in the Ballyogan area, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny, on October 5 at approximately 4:00pm.

“A male in his 50s was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where he is believed to be in a serious condition.

“A technical examination of the scene has taken place,” the Garda spokesperson added.

According to local radio station KCLR FM, it is believed that the tractor overturned. The man was not thought to have been seriously injured initially, but his condition later worsened, the radio station reports.

Advertisement

Collision involving tractor and car with drunk driver

A warning has been issued to never drink and drive after a collision between a tractor and a car – the driver of whom was over twice the legal drink-drive limit in Co. Down last week.

The incident occurred on Monday morning (September 28), according to members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) based in Co. Down.

In a brief statement, PSNI officers said:

“This [Monday] morning, police attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Downpatrick Road, Ballynahinch, between a tractor and a car.

The driver of the car was breathalysed and provided a positive reading which was almost twice the drink-drive limit. He was therefore arrested.

“The road was busy as members of the public made their way to work. The driver of this car put others at risk, unnecessarily.