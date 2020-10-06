Marts directed to adjust for tighter measures under Level 3
Livestock marts around the country have been directed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to adjust their operations for tighter restrictions following the implementation of Level 3 restrictive measures on the country.
Marts must also submit a revised standard operating procedure, which will include the enforcement of 2m social distancing among other measures
In a statement to AgriLand, the Department of Agriculture said:
On [Monday,] October 5, an Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that Level 3 restrictive measures will apply to the whole country, as of October 6.
In response, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has directed that from midnight tonight [Tuesday, October 6] livestock marts adjust their operations accordingly, and submit a revised Covid-19 Level 3 standard operating procedure to their Regional Veterinary Office.
Continuing, the department said:
“The adjustments are similar to restrictions on marts operations that were in place in June.
“This means that 2m social distancing must be enforced at marts, in addition to a range of detailed measures relating to staff, visitors and structures.
In addition, marts must ensure that face coverings are worn by both staff and visitors while on the premises.
“The Department of Agriculture has informed the livestock marts and the marts representative organisations of this requirement. As of October 5, 76 of the 86 licenced marts are in operation,” the department concluded.