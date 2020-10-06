Marts directed to adjust for tighter measures under Level 3

Livestock marts around the country have been directed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to adjust their operations for tighter restrictions following the implementation of Level 3 restrictive measures on the country.

Marts must also submit a revised standard operating procedure, which will include the enforcement of 2m social distancing among other measures

In a statement to AgriLand, the Department of Agriculture said:

On [Monday,] October 5, an Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that Level 3 restrictive measures will apply to the whole country, as of October 6.

In response, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has directed that from midnight tonight [Tuesday, October 6] livestock marts adjust their operations accordingly, and submit a revised Covid-19 Level 3 standard operating procedure to their Regional Veterinary Office.

Continuing, the department said:

“The adjustments are similar to restrictions on marts operations that were in place in June.

“This means that 2m social distancing must be enforced at marts, in addition to a range of detailed measures relating to staff, visitors and structures.

In addition, marts must ensure that face coverings are worn by both staff and visitors while on the premises.