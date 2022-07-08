Last month, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), 187 new tractors were licensed for the first time – up seven on June 2021, and up 33 on the same month in 2020.

The CSO figures also show that from January to June 2022, the total number of new tractors licensed reached 1,408.

This number is down on 2021’s six-month period from January to June, when that number was 1,465, but up on the same period in 2020 when the number of new tractors licensed then was 1,242.

Use/imported

In the used/imported market, the number of tractors licensed in June 2022 was 193, compared in 274 in June 2021, and 95 in June 2020.

Over a six-month period from January to June, 2022, 1,246 used/imported tractors were licensed.

This number is 771 down on 2021’s figure of 2,017; but 255 up on the previous year’s January to June period.

Key findings – cars

In other vehicle-licensing news, the CSO data show that in the first half of 2022, 21% of all new cars licensed for the first time were electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) compared with 14% in the same period in 2021.

The number of new cars licensed in June 2022 fell by 1,206 (-24%) vehicles compared with June 2021.

In the first half of 2022, 27% of new private cars licensed were diesel, compared with 36% in the same period in 2021.

There was a fall of one-third (-33%) in the number of used private cars licensed in June 2022 compared with June 2021.

The number of used cars licensed in the first half of 2022 decreased by 42% compared with the same period in 2021 (23,254 versus 39,962).

There were 8,667 used (imported) diesel private cars licensed in the first half of 2022, compared with 23,303 in the same period in 2021.

Hyundai, with 588, was the most popular make of new private car licensed in June 2022.