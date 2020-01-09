Final call for responses to ‘Ag Climatise’ consultation

The farming and wider public has been issued a reminder hat the public consultation process in relation to a National Climate and Air Roadmap for the Agriculture Sector to 2030 and Beyond – termed “Ag-Climatise” – is ending this week.

Issuing the reminder, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed stated:

“As we approach Friday’s consultation deadline, it is important for farmers and wider agri-food sector to submit their views.

The Ag-Climatise roadmap will become a very important policy document for our sector over the coming years and beyond. It is important that everybody has their say.

“We need all stakeholders and farmers fully engaged if we are to be successful in making the changes that are required.”

The minister said that the objective of the Ag-Climatise roadmap is clear, explaining: “It is translating our commitments under the All of Government Climate Action Plan and translating them into clear actions to deliver on our commitments.”

The consultation will end tomorrow, Friday, January 10.

The Ag Climatise roadmap, which sets the scene and poses a number of questions; and

An online “Ag-Climatise” survey to facilitate a response to the questions. This survey will take about 35 minutes to complete. The consultation is composed of two elements, including:

Written comments are also welcome by email to [email protected] and also by post to: Climate and Air Roadmap Consultation, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Climate Change and Bioenergy Policy Division, Grattan Business Centre, Dublin road, Portlaoise, Co. Laois (Eircode: R32 K857).

Concluding, the minister said: “Officials from my department are currently organising a follow-up engagement with key stakeholders.

“This will facilitate an early discussion on some of the emerging trends from the consultation process.”

The All of Government Climate Action Plan can be found on the Government website here.