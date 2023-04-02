Award-winning Irish filmmaker Nathan Fagan is currently in the process of researching and casting for a feature-length documentary on Old Moore’s Almanac.

The publication, which has been in circulation since 1764, has been a reference for rural communities across Ireland, providing information such as tide times, moon phases, and animal mart schedules ever since.

However, it is most famous for its sometimes wildly inaccurate annual psychic predictions about events that it contends will shape Ireland – and the rest of the world – in the coming year.

The documentary will delve into the fascinating history of the almanac, as well as explore the ways in which families and individuals have continued to use the publication over the 20th and 21st centuries.

The film will take audiences on an entertaining journey through Ireland’s past and present, showcasing the stories of those who have kept the tradition of the almanac alive.

Nathan is currently casting for participants to feature in the documentary and is hoping to connect with individuals who have a personal connection to the almanac.

Whether readers buy the almanac every year as part of a family tradition or make bets on the predictions in the local pub around Christmas, Nathan wants to hear their stories.

The film will be produced by Séamus Waters, for Irish production company Wonderbread Films, which anybody interested in the documentary can get in touch with.